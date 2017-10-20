Storm Brian: speed restrictions for some Southern services

A speed restriction has been imposed on Southern trains running on some Sussex lines tomorrow (Saturday October 21) due to Storm Brian.

Strong winds with gusts of between 40-50mph have been forecast until Monday October 23 across the Southern, Gatwick Express and Thameslink networks.

A 50mph speed restriction will be imposed between 10am and 10pm tomorrow, affecting coastal services, the Uckfield and East Grinstead lines, and the Redhill - Tonbridge line.

Network Rail who own and maintain the railway have specialist teams in place who work proactively to identify potential problems before they arise.

They apply an adhesive to the tracks where leaf fall is heavy, run leaf busting treatment trains; they also have chainsaw trained teams to remove fallen trees and branches.

Seasonal leaf fall can cause adhesion problems for trains when they become impacted on the track and turn into a Teflon like layer on the rails.

This results in drivers having to brake earlier than normal as well as giving traction problems when leaving stations.

A Southern spoesperson said: “Please be aware that platforms can become slippery due to wet weather and leaf fall. Care should be taken when travelling on platforms and stations. You are advised to stand behind yellow lines for your safety.

“Train services during adverse weather may be subject to delays, cancellations and short notice alterations.

“We advise you to check your journey before travelling.”