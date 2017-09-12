Storm Aileen set to hit East Sussex

A Met Office weather warning has been issued across East Sussex for gusting winds that could reach 60mph or more tonight (Tuesday September 12).

The yellow alert has been issued as Storm Aileen is expected to bring very strong winds tonight and into Wednesday morning.

The warning is from 5pm today until 8am tomorrow.

The Met Office chief forecaster says that the worst of the winds are likely to affect any one place for one to two hours.

To add to the problem there will also be heavy showers this evening.

Highways England has issued its own Severe Weather Alert for users of high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorbikes who are advised to take extra care when travelling due to the increased risk of these vehicles being blown over.