‘Stolen’ car fire in St Leonards

Firefighters tackled a reportedly stolen car on fire in St Leonards on Wednesday night (August 24).

Emergency services were called at around 11.30pm after a car was seen on fire in Greenfields Close.

Three or four men were seen to get out of the vehicle shortly beforehand but there were no reported injuries, police said.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews from Hastings used one breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and compressed air foam to put out the fire.

The car was previously reported to have been stolen from outside a property in Tunbridge Wells two days earlier on Monday, August 22, according to Kent Police, and enquiries are ongoing.

