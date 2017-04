The Kent and East Sussex Group of the National Model Railroad Association British Region present an exhibition at the Stade Hall, The Stade, Rock-a-Nore Road, Hastings on Saturday, April 22, 10-4pm.

The event, which is supported by the Stroke Association, offers the opportunity to see projects, plans, techniques and results. There will also be a club sales table.

Entry is £2, children accompanied by and adult are free.

Visit: www.nmrabr