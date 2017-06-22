Stables to host special event to say thanks to 999 heroes

A group of volunteers are to hold a special event in Hastings on Saturday (June 24) to say thank you to those who help keep the town safe.

The community events team at The Stables Theatre decided to throw a community barbecue at the venue to honour the emergency services in light of the tragic events in London and Manchester.

NHS staff will be welcome at the community barbecue

Jo Flay, who is part of the community events team and has a lot of close friends in the emergency services, said: “We just felt it was a good thing to do.

“Something positive amongst all the gloom.”

The barbecue will take place between 11am and 3pm and everyone will be made welcome on the day.

And of course, a special welcome will be extended to all emergency service personnel.

Jo said: “Anyone showing police, NHS, fire or RNLI ID can come along and claim a free drink and burger or hotdog and any money we take from food sales from other visitors, our table sale and silent auction will go towards Mind’s Blue Light Programme, which provides mental health support for emergency services staff.

“We’ve already had some great feedback from emergency services personnel, who have been touched by the gesture.”

She added: “The least we can do as a town is say thank you for everything they do for us!”

Anyone who can assist with providing extra food, drink, bric-a-brac or auction lots is asked to contact volunteers@stablestheatre.co.uk

To find out more about Mind’s Blue Light Programme, visit www.mind.org.uk/news-campaigns/campaigns/bluelight/