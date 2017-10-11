St Michael’s supporters are urged to keep in touch

The way charities are allowed to contact their supporters is changing and St Michael’s Hospice is encouraging anyone who currently receives information from the hospice, or is interested in receiving information, to opt-in and keep in touch.

Bruni Llovet, Head of Marketing St Michael’s Hospice said: “The support we receive is invaluable. We only want to send information that our supporters want to receive. Even if you have previously signed up to receive communication from us, if we do not receive a completed form, either by post or online, by December 2017 we can no longer contact you.” Visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com/optin to complete an online form, collect a form at the hospice reception, email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com with your name and address for it to be sent by post.