St Michael’s fundraiser is to be a grand affair in May

St Michael’s Hospice Grand Spring Fayre takes place on Saturday May 6, 10.15–12.30pm

The event, held at the Hospice, Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards is organised by the Hastings and St Leonards Support Group, a team of dedicated volunteers who organise hugely successful events all year round to raise money for the Hospice.

Last year the Grand Spring Fayre raised over £10,000 and the Support Group are hoping for another successful morning. This year promises to have a large variety of stalls, a bottle tombola and a raffle. The raffle has a 1st prize of £250 cash, 2nd prize of £100 and a hand-carved bird table as the 3rd prize.

Entrance is 50p which includes a tea or coffee.

For further information, visit www.stmichaelshospice.com or contact the Support Group on 01424 456369.