St Michael’s appeal for lottery team collectors

St Michael’s Hospice is appealing for people who want to earn extra income to join their Lottery Collector’s team.

Lottery Collectors are responsible for visiting existing Lottery members to collect their subscription. Collector’s can choose their own hours and areas across Hastings and Rother, making it completely flexible around other commitments such as work and children.

Paula Najair, Lottery Manager at the Hospice said “In order to successfully run the Lottery, we rely on our fantastic Collectors to support us and our players. If you think you could spare a few hours each day, week or month, please do get in touch with us.”

To find out more about the role please visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/jobs or contact the Lottery team on 01424 456384.