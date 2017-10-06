St Leonards woman launches charity to help Ugandan mums

A woman has set up a charity to help support young women and children in Uganda.

Lisa Burgess launched MobileMama in a bid to provide practical support for young mums to enable them to access to educational and healthcare facilities.

The charity also provides support through donations of clothes, especially children’s and babies’ clothes, educational materials such as stationery, pens, paper, notebooks and school uniforms.

Lisa said: “I set up the charity to help support young women and children in Uganda with a variety of things, such as supplying sanitaryware or funding for school children to make them, to help provide pre- and post-natal care and access to immunisations for babies for a teenage mums’ group, and to provide outreach support for sexual health awareness in more remote villages where girls often drop out of school due to pregnancy.

“I currently ship baby clothes, nappies and other items and currently cover the cost myself.”

Lisa has also set up a fundraising page on Gofundme to raise money for medical equipment.

She said: “I am trying to raise money to buy essential health monitoring equipment, such as blood sugar monitors and blood pressure machines. This equipment will be used to provide basic ante-natal and post-natal checks for vulnerable teenage mums in Mukono, Uganda.

“I also hope to raise enough money to be able to provide sexual health screening tests and counselling for family planning. Infant mortality is still relatively high in the first 28 days of life in Africa and even small things can make a massive difference.”

To find out more visit www.mobilemama.org. A link to the fundraising page can also be found via the charity’s website.