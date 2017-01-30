St Leonards supermarket recognised for reducing food waste

A St Leonards supermarket’s ‘Wonky Veg’ boxes have been voted the UK’s best new product by shoppers.

Asda, on Battle Road, won Product of the Year for its wonky vegetable box, following the unprecedented response to its launch in January 2016, which has seen 120,000 boxes of misshapen vegetables sold in the last year alone, equating to 600 tonnes that would otherwise have gone to waste.

Following the success, 150 Asda stores nationwide will now see the ‘Wonky Veg’ boxes on supermarket shelves, meaning customers nationwide can get their hands on the £3.50 family box that includes nine in-season misshaped vegetables.

Originally inspired by Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty, Asda is spearheading the wonky veg revolution in the crusade against food waste.

Ian Harrison, Asda’s produce technical director, said: “We are extremely proud to be the pioneers of the wonky veg revolution and winning Product of the Year is testament to this, especially as it’s voted for by consumers.

“The response from the public to our wonky vegetable boxes has been incredible. Food waste continues to be high on our agenda and we’ve worked closely with our suppliers to review our specifications so that the maximum amount of produce ends up on shelf.

“The insight we have gathered from customers since starting to sell the wonky box has been invaluable. We are now able to flex our specifications to help growers sell their products and maintain availability for our customers, without compromising on quality.”

