St Leonards student misses out on selection to fight seat

A student from St Leonards has missed out on selection to stand as an MP in Brighton.

Solomon Curtis, 20, who is in his final year at the University of Sussex, was looking to be selected as Labour’s candidate to contest Brighton Pavilion, currently held by Green MP Caroline Lucas.

Huw Merriman and Michelle Thew sharing a joke at the Bexhill and Battle election count SUS-150805-025723001

Mr Curtis had hoped to become one of the youngest MPs ever elected to Parliament.

Back in 2015, he stood for Labour in the safe Tory seat of Wealden, where he increased his party’s share of the vote.

But over the weekend the Brighton Pavilion Labour Party announced that globally recognised animal welfare campaigner, Michelle Thew, will be fighting for the seat.

Ms Thew, who lives in Hove, had previously stood for election in the Bexhill and Battle constituency in 2015.

She came third behind the Conservative and UKIP candidates with 7,797 votes taken - a 14.1 percent share of the total vote.

Ms Thew increased her party’s share of the vote by 2.2 percent.

