St Leonards parents desperate for more support for disabled daughter

The parents of a severely disabled teenage girl are begging for more support to help them cope with looking after their child.

Ian and Teresa Histed, of St Leonards, said they have been asking the authorities for more help for ‘years’ without success.

Their 15-year-old daughter Katie has dyskinetic quadriplegic cerebral palsy, is deaf, has a multitude of health problems with her lungs and is unable to stand, speak, walk or swallow and needs 24-hour care.

She is also doubly incontinent.

Teresa said: “We desperately need more help but can’t get it. We need people here all of the time to help and do everything with Katie.

“She can’t go to school because she is always sick and ill.

“Katie’s body has a temperature control problem, meaning she can’t go out if it’s too hot or cold.

“We need two people to move Katie for everything she needs and does during the day and to lift and turn her during the night.

“My husband is a builder and has to come back home every three hours to put Katie in her wheelchair and the house we live in is not adequate, as the doorways are not wide enough.

“We are in the process of moving.”

Teresa said a friend of her sister helps the family for 12 hours a week and that one person from an agency visits the home five nights a week, but more help is needed.

“We are so tired and can’t have a good night’s sleep,” Teresa added.

An East Sussex County Council spokesman said: “We work with families of children with complex needs who meet the criteria to identify and provide the support they need.

“We do provide support to the family in this case including a specialist education placement, night-time support and flexible daytime care.

“We always work with families to discuss their needs and provide additional support where appropriate and we will be happy to discuss this with Mrs Histed and see if we can help the family further.”

