St Leonards open mic night for experiencers of the paranormal and ET phenomena

People who claim to have had contact with ‘extra-terrestrials’ and experienced the paranormal are invited to speak about their stories at an event on Saturday evening (July 29).

The open mic night will be from 7pm to 11pm at the Royal Victoria Hotel in St Leonards, Marina.

It is being organised by Joanne Summerscales, who has researched the subject extensively and interviewed those who say they have experienced such phenomena.

She said: “I think this is one of the most important and most fascinating areas of human experience. It is still considered fringe but has been known and researched for decades and reported for millennia, probably by millions. One in 25 people in the world are experiencers. I have interviewed many people about their experiences and if any of it is true, it’s huge for us as a race.”

Joanne set up a support group in 2011 for those with such experiences.

She said: “Saturday’s event is the first one of its kind and this unique event provides an opportunity for those experiencers who might not have thought about sharing their story before, to do so. The open mic session will be in the region of 15 minutes per person, though with leeway to add time if possible. This is a great social occasion as well, where experiencers can meet and chat with one another.”

Tickets are £15 per person, with nibbles and water provided. People can book their place(s) via Paypal at payments@etnewsroom.com. Anyone wanting to arrange another way of paying can email info@theetnewsroom.com or phone the ETN helpline on 07951 752813.

Booked space is not very large, so will be on a first come, first served basis.

