St Leonards motoring offender deprived of four cars

A persistent motoring offender has been brought to book following equally persistent work by police officers in investigating and prosecuting a case against him.

Over the past two months George Philip Barnett, 20, of Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, has been caught on four separate occasions driving otherwise than in accordance with his provisional licence and with no insurance.

Sussex Police said officers were alerted by complaints from members of the public, and he was later charged with 13 separate motoring offences.

After appearing before Brighton magistrates on Friday (April 7) and entering guilty pleas, Barnett was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

He was also fined a total of £320 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66.

Barnett’s licence was endorsed with 18 penalty points and he was disqualified from driving until he has passed an extended driving test.

Barnett was also deprived of four vehicles he had used - a BMW, an Audi, a Honda and a Suzuki - in committing the offences.

Following the court’s decision, Sergeant Anthony Crisp of the Sussex roads policing team, said: “This individual clearly had no regard for the laws that all other honest road users abide by, and was intent on continuing to drive without a full driving licence or insurance.

“An officer from the Sussex Police Roads Policing Unit took positive action to ensure Barnett was bought before the court quickly, and that the vehicles he was using were taken from him.

“The public has an expectation that those who commit serious road traffic offences will be dealt with, and this is a good example of the sentences that can be handed down to those who break the law.”

