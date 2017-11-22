St Leonards man wanted for prison recall

Police are appealing for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man from St Leonards.

Police say 23-year-old Jordan Peters, from St Leonards is wanted for recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence for release.

Police say Peters was jailed for six years at Lewes Crown Court in August 2014 after being convicted of arson and released on licence from HM Prison, Rochester, on February 8 this year.

He is now being sought for a return to custody after failing to keep to the terms of that licence,.

Peters is described as white and of slim build, with short shaven fair hair and blue eyes.

Anyone seeing him or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to contact police onlineor by phoning 101, quoting serial 1250 of 03/11. In an emergency, dial 999.