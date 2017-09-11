St Leonards man jailed for child sexual offences after international police co-operation

A man has been jailed after trying to arrange online sexual activity with someone he thought was a teenage girl.

Douglas Warren, 44, a shop worker, of Kings Road, St Leonards, was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment on Friday (September 8) at Hove Crown Court for multiple child sex offences, namely one count of distributing indecent images of children, three counts of making indecent images of children, one count of encouraging the distribution of indecent images of children, and one count of attempting to incite a girl aged under the age of 16 to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

Officers from the Sussex Police Paedophile On-line Investigation Team (POLIT) received information that Warren had been communicating with what he believed to be a teenage girl.

Warren used multiple different accounts and personas to talk with the ‘girl’ and sent her indecent images of children that he had sourced from the internet, and indecent images of himself.

But he quickly turned threatening, using one of the accounts to threaten and blackmail her in an attempt to get her to share indecent images with him.

However, there was no teenage girl. In fact Warren was talking with an undercover police officer in the USA.

On May 25 POLIT officers executed a warrant at his home address and he was arrested.

He was interviewed the same day and admitted the offences.

In sentencing Judge Christine Laing said she had no doubt Warren was a dangerous offender with a high risk of re-offending. She added the offence was severely aggravated due to his previous conviction for a similar offence in Kent two years ago.

Warren will be a registered sex offender for life and was issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) severely restricting his access to children, computer equipment and the internet.

Detective Constable Martin Harmer said: “Warren was particularly devious and used various tactics to try to manipulate and threaten what he thought was a vulnerable child.

“Unfortunately all too often there is a real child at the end of these conversations but thankfully this was not the case with this investigation.

“This is a really good example of international working with our American colleagues. This type of offending is not restricted by country boundaries and we will continue to work closely with our colleagues around the world to safeguard children and bring these offenders to justice.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.