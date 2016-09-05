St Leonards man freed from car after Hurst Green collision

A woman was seriously injured in a collision on the A21 at Hurst Green on Sunday morning (September 4), police have said.

Emergency services were called to the scene outside the BP service stations at 8.18am where a silver VW Golf hatchback and a dark blue Vauxhall Astra had collided.

Hurst Green collision. Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-160509-092226001

A 21-year-old woman from Bedford was cut free from the VW by firefighters and was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with multiple serious injuries. She was recovering on Sunday evening following surgery.

A 39-year-old man from St Leonards was removed from the Astra and was also taken to the RSCH with suspected serious internal injuries, but was released later in the day.

The road was closed until just after 2.30pm for rescue and recovery work to take place and police have thanked road users for their patience as there was considerable disruption in the area. They have also thanked local businesses for their support of emergency workers at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have seen either vehicle in the area in the time leading up to it is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Airdale.

