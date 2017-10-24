St Leonards man arrested on suspicion of rape

A man from St Leonards has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

The 27-year-old was arrested alongside a 21-year-old man from Bexhill.

Police are investigating the rape of a woman at her home in the Preston Road area of Sidley, Bexhill, at around 9.50pm on Saturday (September 30) are keen to trace a man seen in the area at the time.

He is described as a white man, 6ft tall, age 20s-30s, of slim, athletic build, dressed in a black hooded jacket and with his face covered by a black scarf or similar.

He was also wearing black trousers and trainers.

An immediate search of the area once police were alerted failed to locate the suspect, but enquiries are continuing.

Detective Sergeant Pippa Nicklin said: “We believe this was an isolated incident but patrols were stepped up in the area as a precaution. Meanwhile our investigation is progressing and we need to talk to anyone who may be able to assist us.”

The Bexhill man has been bailed until October 29 and the St Leonards man released under investigation.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, or who may have other relevant information, is asked to report details online or phone 101, quoting Operation Chilham.