St Leonards landlord ordered to pay more than £20,000 after failing to maintain properties

A landlord has been ordered to pay more than £20,000 worth of fines and costs after being prosecuted for failing to maintain his two properties.

Hastings Borough Council brought the prosecution against Tom Glendon Wallace, of Boscobel Road, St Leonards.

A court trial was originally planned to take place over two days, but Mr Wallace changed his plea to guilty for all 38 charges, relating to the two properties in Carisbrooke Road and Charles Road.

Both are classed as houses of multiple occupation.

Cllr Andy Batsford said: “Hastings Borough Council takes its responsibility to protect vulnerable tenants very seriously, and in light of the tragic fire at Grenfell I would like to thank the fire service and our officers who ensure those landlords who come up short to the standards the council and responsible landlords expect are prosecuted.

“They cannot be allowed to put tenants’ health and safety at risk. I hope that this result will increase the great partnership work between the council and landlords in pushing up standards and flushing out those who put lives at risk to save a few pounds.”

The guilty verdicts related to multiple breaches of the Licensing and Management of Houses in Multiple Occupation (Additional Provisions) (England) Regulations 2007, known as the Management Regulations.

The bench looked at totality of the offences and gave an overall fine of £19,000 plus prosecution costs of £3,564.96 and Victim Surcharge of £170, giving a total of £22,734.96 for him to pay.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.