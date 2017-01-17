St Leonards career boost project for jobseekers

A project which aims to give jobseekers a career boost is being launched by a housing association in St Leonards next month.

AmicusHorizon is running Work Smart, a free six-week course which begins at the Fellowship of St Nicholas, on London Road, on Monday, February 20.

The project, open to people of all ages, aims to give participants the tools to impress prospective employers.

They’ll learn how to wow at interviews and be given guidance to fine tune or create a CV and guest speakers from local businesses will also be attending to offer some top tips.

AmicusHorizon project officer in community development Fleur Maitland said: “If your new year’s resolution was to find a job you really want, we’re here to help.

“Work Smart will help you discover what you can achieve and enable you to showcase your ‘best self’ to employers.”

For further information about the project, call Fleur on 0800 121 6060 or email contactus@amicushorizon.org.uk.

