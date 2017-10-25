Spooktacular free Halloween events

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, Hastings is celebrating Halloween with a host of spooktacular free events October 25-28, 11-4pm daily.

There will be a variety of freaky, fun and free activities for kids, and Halloween offers in stores. Beware of the creepy graveyard outside H&M where families will be given a fright by the ghostly figure that lurks inside, as they are invited to take a Halloween selfie to be in with a chance to win a £100 gift card. Don’t miss the chilling Walk of the Dead Thriller dance on Saturday at 3.30pm. Little witches and wizards can design their own Halloween bag at the daily workshops.

The event is free as part of the centre’s Kids Club loyalty scheme which launched earlier this summer and aims to enhance the shopping experience for families.