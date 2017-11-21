Source BMX Park in Hastings scoops awards

Two brothers behind the Source BMX Park have scooped national awards celebrating those who rescue historic buildings.

Rich and Marc Moore, who both serve as directors of the facility in White Rock, won the Historic England Heritage Angel award for the ‘best rescue of an historic building’ at an awards ceremony held in the Palace Theatre in London yesterday (Monday, November 20).

They also won the Historic England Followers’ and Telegraph readers’ People’s Choice Award for a heritage project.

Councillor Sue Beaney, charity committee chairman, said: “We were so excited to see Marc and Rich Moore win this award. It was a fantastic joint effort between the Source and Hastings Borough Council. They put their heart and souls into this project, which continues to achieve one ground-breaking success after another. Historic England has recognised that, and we couldn’t be prouder.

“What a great year for the town; The Stirling prize for the pier, and now Heritage Angel awards for the Source BMX Park.

Rich Moore said: “It is such an honour to win the Historic England award for best rescue of an historic building.

“The Source Park project was by far the biggest thing we’ve ever taken on and to be recognised for such a prestigious award is amazing. It was a massive team effort and we would like to thank everyone involved, in particular Hastings Borough Council and all the funders, friends, family, designers and builders for helping to make the dream a reality.”

Marc Moore said: “To also win the People’s Choice vote is a particular honour given that it’s voted for by the public.

“We think that could be due in part to the incredible loyalty of the good people of Hastings and the wider BMX and skate communities.”

The project was jointly funded by Hastings Borough Council, East Sussex County Council, Coastal Community Fund round 3, and the Source.