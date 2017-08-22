Something Fishy Going On exhibit

There’s an opportunity to grab a piece of original art and help raise money for charity at Nick Hill’s ‘Something Fishy Going On’ exhibition.

The event is being held at Southwater Area Community Centre, Stainsby Street (behind Warrior Square station) St Leonards on Sea, as part of the Coastal Currents festival and runs August 24-September 6, 10-5pm.

Guest artists Tricia Oakland, Sue Wells, Susan Cleland and Georgiana de Lussy will also be exhibiting alongside local artist Nick Hill.

Nick’s vibrant, colourful paintings start at a bargain price of around £25 and he says he hopes the show will attract art lovers and help raise even more money for his chosen charity.

“The show is called Something Fishy Going On and will be a selection of works illustrating all things maritime,” he said.

“The profits from the sales of my work will go to the charity MIND.

“In the last two years I have raised over £1000 for Cystic Fibrosis and the Alzheimer’s Society.”

Anyone who would like to view the exhibition but is unable to attend during the opening times is invited to make an appointment by calling 07984732716 or 01424 461414. Alternatively email: office@southwatercommunitycentre.org Visit: www.southwater communitycentre.org or www.coastalcurrents.org