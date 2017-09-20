Something fishy going on at RNLI

Hastings Lifeboat Station extend an invitation to a special fundraising Fish Supper on October 11.
The event will be held at The Old Town Fryer. A spokesperson said:”Come and enjoy and evening of fish & chips to be served by our crew, Music by ‘Now & Then’, magic with Mairtin The Mentalist, a quiz and raffle! All proceeds will go to Hastings RNLI. Tickets are just £12 and are available from our Lifeboat Shop or at The Old Town Fryer. We hope to see you there for this fantastic event!”
Almost Done!
Registering with Hastings and St. Leonards Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.