Something fishy going on at RNLI

Hastings Lifeboat Station extend an invitation to a special fundraising Fish Supper on October 11.

The event will be held at The Old Town Fryer. A spokesperson said:”Come and enjoy and evening of fish & chips to be served by our crew, Music by ‘Now & Then’, magic with Mairtin The Mentalist, a quiz and raffle! All proceeds will go to Hastings RNLI. Tickets are just £12 and are available from our Lifeboat Shop or at The Old Town Fryer. We hope to see you there for this fantastic event!”