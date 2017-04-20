Six people arrested after police hunt in Hastings

Six people have been arrested after a police hunt in Hastings last night (Wednesday, April 19).

Police were called just after 6pm on Wednesday to reports of an incident involving between four and eight men threatening people in the area of Horntye Sports Centre, Bohemia Road.

It was reported that several of those involved were carrying knives and one appeared to have a gun. A search of the area was carried out but officers were unable to locate the suspects.

At around 9.40pm officers witnessed three of the men believed to be involved in the earlier incident get into a vehicle in Salisbury Road. The vehicle was followed to Manor Road where officers detained one of the suspects. The police helicopter and dog unit were called and two further suspects were located a short while later at an address in St Mary’s Road.

A 16-year-old boy from Chatham, Kent, was arrested for firearms offences. Three 18-year-old men from Hastings were arrested on suspicion of possessing knives in a public place. A 46-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were arrested for drugs cultivation and assisting an offender.

Additionally, the 16-year-old boy and one of the 18-year-old men were arrested for a knife-point robbery of a man that took place in Cambridge Road, St Leonards, at 1pm earlier the same day.

All of the above remain in custody as of 8.20am on Thursday, April 20.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has further information should contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1184 of 19/04.

