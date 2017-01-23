Six people arrested after knife incident in St Leonards

Six people have been arrested following an incident which left two men in hospital with suspected knife wounds.

Police were called to St Paul’s Road at around 7.40pm on Sunday (January 22).

Two men, aged 18 and 26, sustained what are believed to be knife wounds in the incident and were taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the men was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton after sustaining injuries to his abdomen, thorax, lower arm and upper leg.

The condition of the men is not known.

The injured men are believed to be among the six who were arrested.

No further information is available at this time.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting serial 1050 of 22/01.

“Alternatively they can report details anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

“They can also pass details online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or phone 101.”

