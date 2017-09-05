Sitting pretty on renovated benches

The garden of an adult day care centre has been transformed with the help of Hastings and Rother Furniture Service’s Workshop on Wheels team and hard work by service users.

The Isabel Blackman Centre, offers day care service for adults aged 50 and over living with the effects of a stroke, dementia/Alzheimer’s, learning disabilities or long term conditions. It offers services for people who have support needs and would like to take part in stimulating activities with other older people.

Garden project at Isabel Blackman Centre

The centre’s small garden on Winding Street has a number of benches which had become weathered with peeling paintwork. The Hastings and Rother Furniture Service’s Workshop on Wheels (WOW) team, Ron and Clair, taught clients how to sand back the benches, repair them where needed and give them a bright, beautiful new look. Neighbouring business, Trade Paints, was only too happy to supply equipment and paint for the job to be completed.

Centre Manager Carleton Astley says the benches are now weatherproofed and ready to face the winter months, but in the meantime day centre clients make the most of them when the sun shines. “Our clients have had the time of their lives working on the benches with the WoW team,” he said. “They have been animated, active and engaged and it’s been great to see them enjoying themselves.

“The four weeks that the WoW team were here has genuinely made a difference to their time here at the Centre, and Ron and Clair have been so caring and patient, it’s been great.”

For information on Hastings and Rother Furniture Service visit: www.hfs.org.uk