Show supports charity that helps women whose lives are no cabaret

Hastings and Rother Furniture Service have announced that all proceeds from Hastings Burlesque’s debut show at the White Rock Theatre this Saturday are to be donated to the local furniture charity.

Money raised by the ‘Battle of Burlesque’ event will be used to fund Hastings and Rother Furniture Service (HFS) workshops at local women’s refuges, where the charity’s workshop tutors offer both creative and practical DIY skills sessions.

Promising a night full of surprise, tease and laughter, Hastings Burlesque’s debut show kicks off at the White Rock Theatre on September 23, 7pm. In addition to an exciting line-up of performers including Primrose Proper, Cariad Cwtch, Gigi Martini and Alotta Piernas, there will also be prizes for best-dressed audience member and a goodie-packed raffle which aims to raise even more funds for the charity.

HFS provides furniture for low income families in the area, runs workshops and offers training for people who are out of work or vulnerable. HFS CEO Naomi Ridley says they are extremely grateful to Izzy and Hastings Burlesque for this generous offer of support, adding: “The feedback we receive from the weekly sessions provided by our tutors at the local women’s refuges is always overwhelmingly positive,” she said. “They tell us that the workshops boost self-esteem and help develop practical skills which allow the women to move forward with their lives outside of the refuge with more confidence.”

Hastings Burlesque founder, Izzy Crouch says she is excited about Hastings Burlesque’s debut night. “We have some fantastic performers lined up for the beautiful venue,” she said. “I hope Hastings Burlesque will grow into a regular event and cement a burlesque scene in the town, providing a springboard for talented local performers.

“Founding an event like this in my home town is a real privilege. I am delighted to be raising money for HFS. I know full well that life doesn’t always run smoothly and have used HFS’ services during a tricky patch in my life. I don’t know what I would have done without them. I am pleased to be able to give back to this wonderful charity that does so much for the local community.” Tickets for the Battle of Burlesque show are available via Eventbrite. Over 18s only.