Shop sails to support Community shop helps fund vintage lifeboats

Staff at the Community Shop in Ore have received thanks from the MacBean and Bishop Trust for the support it has shown in helping to restore the two historic lifeboats which are now on display in the Old Town.

The staff of the Community Shop in Ore are pictured with Bev White, Pat and Tush Hamilton and the Mayor Judy Rogers outside of the Cyril and Lilian Bishop lifeboat under restoration.

Sid Saunders, who took the picture, said: “The shop has been friends of the vintage boats from the start and is one of the major sponsors of both the Priscilla MacBean and Cyril and Lilian Bishop lifeboats.”

Dee Day White said: “We are incredibly grateful to them for their continued support.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.