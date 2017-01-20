Seven-year-old boy missing from school in Bexhill

Police have issued an urgent appeal to help find a young boy who has gone missing from a primary school in Bexhill this morning.

Seven-year-old Isaias Brewerton-Bennett went missing as he arrived at St Mary Magdalene School earlier today (Friday, January 20).

He is described as white, short, with blonde-brown hair and was wearing a red jumper, grey trousers and a jacket with snow leopards on with a lime green stripe down the front (pictured) when he went missing.

Police say Isaias may become alarmed if touched and is asking anyone who may have seen him to dial 999, quoting serial 342 of 20/01.