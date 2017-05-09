Set sail at Push the Boat Out event

Are you looking for a new way to get outdoors and active or find something you can enjoy together with the family? If the answer is yes, Hastings and St Leonards Sailing Club will be opening its doors to visitors on Saturday May 20, between 1-6pm for the annual Push the Boat Out event.

The Sailing Club is inviting the local community to come down to have a look around the club house, the boat house under the promenade and to have go in a boat if the weather is kind.

Sailing Secretary, Philip Blurton, said: “It is a great sport and all here on our doorstep. It can be as physical or as relaxing as you want to make it, you can sail with others or on your own, do it competitively or potter about and just enjoy the gentle escape of being outside in the elements.

“Our event is free and there is no need to book; just come down to the club which s opposite Marina Court in St Leonards. If you would like to go out in a boat, wear something you don’t mind getting a bit wet.”

Alistair Dickson, Royal Yachting Association Director of Sport Development said: Sailing is such an accessible sport and many people aren’t aware of the opportunities available.

“Whether you’re completely new to the sport or looking to get back on the water, Push the Boat Out is the perfect time to give it a go.”

For more information visit: www.hastingssc.org