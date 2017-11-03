Service sees 283 crosses planted at Hero’s Corner

Children and young adults from schools and colleges across Hastings planted 283 crossed at Hero’s Corner and the Commonwealth Graves at Hastings Cemetery.

Those taking part were representatives from Baird Academy, Ark Blacklands Academy, Hastings Academy, Sussex Coast College and the Military Preparation College.

Planting of Remembrance crosses at Hero's Corner and then the Commonwealth Grave, Hastings Cemetery. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-171031-154814001

The service was conducted by Fr Featherstone and the calls sounded by Steve Holomby, bandmaster of Sussex Brass. Seven Standards were carried by ex-service associations.

Hastings mayor Cllr Judy Rogers, deputy mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden and Micheal Foster, president of the local Royal British Legion branch, were in attendance, along with other ex-service members and members of the public.

• All photos taken by Frank Copper.