Senlac Rotary Presentation Evening

Cheques totalling thousands of pounds were presented to local good causes, and a staff nurse from the Conquest hospital was presented with a special award at the annual Senlac Rotary Classic Car Show and Craft Fair Presentation Evening.

The event, held at the Cooden Beach Hotel, on Wednesday (August 23), included the presentation of cheques to four beneficiaries - the Conquest MRI Scanner Appeal; the Bexhill Diabetic Society; Hastings Sea Cadets, and The Yellowmen, along with the Wendy Cocker Award for Endeavour to Hannah Gibson.

Senlac Rotary President Linda Fearn commenced the award presentations by thanking organiser, Rotarian Dave Miles and his committee, for the “brilliant” work they had done.

Thanking the committee, Rotarians and all those who had helped, Dave says it’s the joint efforts of a lot of people who make the Classic Car Show and Craft Fair so successful. “As well as Rotarians, families and friends, I’d like to make a special mention and say ‘thank you’ to Hastings Round Table, Hastings Sea Cadets and ATS Air Cadets all of whom did such a splendid job helping us,” he said.

“Special thanks to the Observer Series, for the fantastic spreads they give us. We cannot survive without good publicity.”

The Classic Car Show and Craft Fair was held on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, at Bodiam Recreation Ground. Around four hundred classic cars ranging from a 1903 Oldsmobile to a recent custom built car were on show and 50 craft stalls including books, preserves, model cars, auto jumble and local charity stalls. The show was sponsored by Lawler Davis, Fitgrahams, Herstmonceux Honda and Westridge Construction - support which is much valued by the Club.

More than £17,000 was raised on a scorching hot day which Dave says may have contributed to reduced visitor numbers. “There are two weather conditions we don’t want, rain and a sky without clouds. This year for those that remember was the hottest day we have had for a very long time.

“The show wasn’t as successful in attracting the public as the last few years but we are still very happy with the results.”

The presentation evening was also an opportunity for the Rotarians to present The Rotary Club of Senlac’s Wendy Cocker Award for Endeavour to Hannah Gibson, a staff nurse at the Conquest Hospital, Hastings.

Hannah is part of Senlac Rotary’s Yellowmen Team which visits the Pokot tribe in North Kenya twice a year and over the past twenty years has constructed two clinics, school buildings, accommodation for students, provided desperately needed drugs and advised on education and health care.

Hannah has visited Kenya on three occasions. After her second visit she wanted to help the local nurse, Stephen, who devotes his life to his job. Many of Stephen’s patients live tens of miles away - the only way Stephen could reach them was by foot. Hannah was determined to make life easier and more productive for Stephen, deciding that the Yellowmen would provide Stephen with a motorcycle and that she would raise the funds to buy one.

In August of 2016 Hannah recruited and motivated a small team to join her in a forty mile walk from Brighton pier to Hastings pier. The walk raised nearly £2,500 which was used to buy a motorcycle and equipment for Stephen-presented to him during the Yellowmen’s visit in February.

Rotary President Linda said: “The club would like to express their thanks to all those who took part and made their contribution to achieving Hannah’s goal.”

The Yellowmen is supported through the Rotary Club of Senlac Trust Fund. Visit: https://yellowmen.org

For more information on joining Senlac Rotary visit: www.senlacrotary.org