Sculpture officially unveiled on Hastings seafront

A sculpture rising like the prow of a Norman longboat from the shingle on Hastings seafront was officially unveiled on Saturday (September 17).

The Landing was created by local sculptor Leigh Dyer in collaboration with the British Artist Blacksmiths Association.

The Landing sculpture. Photo by Jim Breeds. SUS-160919-145529001

In July, blacksmiths from all over the country descended on Hastings for a three-day event, where they hot-forged pieces of the new sculpture. Ten mobile forges were set up on the Stade Open Space, where people could see the blacksmiths at work with their hammers and anvils, along with a fully safe children’s forge.

Since then, Leigh has been hard at work getting the sculpture finished ahead of the grand unveiling.

“There were lots of bits that needed doing before the sculpture could be galvanised – all the foundations needed to be made, plus bringing together the blacksmiths work on the figurehead at the front of the boat, and making the time capsule,” said Leigh.

“Then it was all sent for galvanising, and the next step was to stamp all the initials of the donors on to two bronze plaques that will run up either side of the sculpture.

The Landing sculpture. Photo by Jim Breeds. SUS-160919-145552001

“Finally, we had to dig a big, very big, hole on the beach!”

The Landing is situated on the beach near Denmark Place. The unveiling was attended by Hastings mayor Judy Rogers and MP Amber Rudd.

It also incorporates a time capsule of letters from local people, to be opened in 2066 on the 1,000th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings.

The Landing sculpture. Photo by Jim Breeds. SUS-160919-145508001

