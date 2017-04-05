Scores of cars damaged in Hastings and St Leonards

Scores of parked cars and motorcycles in town were targeted by vandals.

They left a trail of damage in their wake after targeting parked vehicles on the seafront.

Police said this week that they have now launched an investigation after receiving numerous reports about parked and unattended vehicles being damaged overnight on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

Officers are appealing for witnesses in a bid to catch the culprits.

One resident, James Chang, from St Leonards, said his car was one of the vehicles targeted by vandals.

He said: “My car, along with many others had the door mirrors smashed on the Saturday night.

“I reported it to the police who told me that they had received around 20 to 30 other reports of the same damage.

“Almost every car door mirror was smashed from my car to Robertson Street. Also two motorbikes parked outside Collared in Robertson Street were knocked over.”

James added his car was parked in Eversfield Place when the damage was done.

Sussex Police said incidents of damage were reported in Eversfield Place, Carlisle Parade, Robertson Street and the Old Town area.

Damage included wing mirrors being kicked off and motorcycles being pushed over.

Inspector Anita Turner, of the Hastings neighbourhood policing team, said: “We are investigating the various reports from vehicle owners and collating details to see if there is an emerging problem.

“If so, it will be dealt with robustly.

“Meanwhile, anyone who saw property being damaged or who may have other information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 296 of 26/03.”

