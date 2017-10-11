Sassy choristers will be making a song and dance about Parkinson’s

Ladies and gentlemen, you are cordially invited to The ParkinSongsters annual Autumn Concert and a light-hearted workshop which they will be presenting next week.

The ParkinSongsters, known for their uplifting concerts and their eclectic choice of songs, moving, humorous and sassy, present their Autumn Concert at St John’s Church Hall, Brittany Rd, St Leonards on Monday, October 16 3-4.30pm.

Dance and voice therapy practitioner Jane Metcalfe says this year’s theme is Autumn Leaves, but it isn’t all wistful. “Expect plenty of fun and a nod to Parliament!” she said. The concert includes tea and cake. Entrance is free, but donations are welcomed in aid of Parkinson’s UK – Bexhill, Hastings and Rother branch.

Later in the week a light-hearted workshop for people with Parkinson’s, their partners, carers and friends entitled ‘Making a Song and Dance’ will introduce the benefits of singing and dancing for people affected by Parkinson’s. The workshop explores both activities in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere and will be held at St Matthews Church Hall, London Rd, St Leonards on Friday October 20, 2-4.30pm. Presented by Parkinson’s UK - Bexhill, Hastings and Rother the session is £3 to members and £5 for non-members.

For further details or to reserve a place email Diane at: grannybaker@btinternet.com or call Jane on 07760 366367.