Saddle up for the 1066 Country ride on Sunday

This year’s 1066 Country Ride will take place on Sunday, August 20.

It is a scenic ride for cyclists of all abilities, including families, with distances of 30 km (19 miles) and 60 km (37 miles), starting and finishing in Battle. Riders can enjoy quiet leafy lanes and beautiful Sussex countryside.

The usual hot drinks and refreshments will be available and there will be a feed station part way round. The event is not competitive or timed, although some cyclists will want to achieve a good average speed.

For more information and to download application forms, please go to 1066cycleclub.org.uk. Places are limited.

The event is being organised by the 1066 Cycle Club from Battle and the East Sussex Cycle Tourists Club help raise funds for the proposed Battle Health Pathway community project.