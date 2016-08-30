Rye mum’s car ‘rammed by trolley’ in St Leonards Sainsbury’s

A Rye mother’s new car was apparently rammed by a trolley in St Leonards Sainsbury’s car park because it was parked in a parent and child space despite having her daughter with her.

Lucy Mills, of Udimore Road, found a large scratch down the side of her Citreon DS3 after shopping with one of her three children at around 2.20pm on Tuesday, August 16.

Lucy Mills' car was apparently rammed with a trolley because it was parked in the mother and child bay at Sainsbury's SUS-160819-160437001

According to her, the John Macadam Way shop told her husband it was the fourth time a car in a parent and child space had been targeted but Sainsbury’s has denied this.

The CCTV does not cover the car park and with seemingly no witnesses, Mrs Mills is left with hundreds of pounds of damage and a lot of frustration.

“It’s annoying when you see other people parking in the parent and child spaces but you don’t know the reasons for it, but I’d never damage another person’s car,” she said.

“Maybe go into the store and say something but to ram it with a trolley or a car is ridiculous.

Lucy Mills' car was apparently rammed with a trolley because it was parked in the mother and child bay at Sainsbury's SUS-160819-160424001

“It’s caused me so much distress and on a brand new car, it’s horrible.”

Mrs Mills’ husband was apparently told when he called Sainsbury’s they believed her car was rammed by a trolley in the latest in a number of similar incidents, seemingly targeting cars parked in those spaces.

The supermarket’s CCTV only covers the front of the store and cars are parked there at the owner’s risk, a spokesman said.

The damage means the back wheel arch panel needs to be replaced – the mother-of-three said Sainsbury’s had given her a £50 ‘for the distress caused’ but vowed to never shop there again.

“There’s quite a slim chance of finding the person that did it,” she said. “Had they been watching my car they would have seen me get my child out.

“It’s mad, you can’t assume I don’t have a kid and I won’t shop there again.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We’re sorry that Mrs Mills’ car was damaged. We haven’t had any other complaints about these parent and child bays and our CCTV cameras are fully operational.”

