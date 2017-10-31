RSPCA launches appeal after cat is seriously injured by ‘deliberate human action’

The RSPCA is appealing for information after an elderly cat sustained serious injuries, which vets believe were caused by her being swung around by her tail.

A vet at Coopers Vets in Hastings, who examined the cat, said the injuries would not have been caused by a road traffic accident, and the most likely cause was by deliberate human action either as a result of a kick or being swung by the tail.

The tail has been pulled so hard that it has caused a fractured vertebrae, severe nerve damage and loss of use, and as a result will now have to be amputated.

Patch’s owner, who does not wish to be named, said he believes the incident would have happened on Friday, October 13 in the Freshwater Avenue area of Hastings.

Patch, who is 14 years old, appeared to be acting out of character, did not want to eat and was reluctant to go outside. The owner continued to monitor her over the weekend, during which time she did not want to be touched and the tail began to hang limply.

As her condition did not improve the owner took her to the vet on the Monday. Following a thorough examination and x-rays, the vet concluded that the nerves to the tail were dislocated, there was a fractured vertebrae and that the damage had caused the loss of use, and would therefore need to be amputated.

Patch is now on antibiotics and painkillers and is due to have her tail amputated this week. Her owner said he was horrified by what had happened to her and asks if anyone has any information to contact the RSPCA.

RSPCA Inspector Alison Edwards said: “It is awful to think that someone has deliberately swung a cat by their tail in what is a clear blatant act of animal cruelty.

“It is completely unacceptable to treat a cat in this way and I would urge anyone who has any information as to who may have done this to Patch to call me in confidence on 0300 123 8018.”

