Round Table donate £2k to Street Pastors to help night owls stay safe

Hastings Street Pastors have received a good cause donation from Hastings Round Table thanks to the success of the Beer and Music Festival in the summer.

Hastings Street Pastor Coordinator Martin West received a £2,000 cheque from Round Table Chairperson, Shiva Hart in Hastings town centre where Street Pastors have been patrolling twice a week since February 2010.

Martin says the Street Pastors are delighted to have received the cheque and thank the Round Table for the generous donation. “It was ironic that as the cheque was being handed over a ‘street’ friend recognised me and approached me for help there and then,” he said. “As Street Pastor teams venture out from the base at Wellington Square Church they listen, care and help anybody and everybody regardless of race, creed, colour, belief (or none) and age and stay out usually till 3am.”

In 2016 Street Pastors helped quell 35 aggressive situations, or potentially aggressive situations, on the late night streets, helped 608 vulnerable folk. 272 pairs of flip flops were freely given to bare footed ladies, 431 bottles of water to the dehydrated, 64 foil blankets and sleeping bags to homeless, administered first aid 20 times and helped vulnerable people get home on 77 occasions. Martin added: “One of the most humbling things that has happened during the seven years of Street Pastors in Hastings is that on seven occasions people’s lives have been saved.”

To volunteer on a ‘taster duty’ call 07964 167870 or email to hastings@streetpastors.org.uk.