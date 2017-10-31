Round Table comes to the aid of Marsham Older People’s Project

Hastings Round Table’s Paul Wilson visited Marsham Older People’s Project recently to present a cheque for £500 to MOPP Committee members Robert Pasterfield and Margaret Broadstock.

The money will be used to help fund MOPP’s weekly meetings in Fairlight Village Hall where up to 50 elderly, and sometimes isolated people, benefit from a low-cost day out, with entertainment and regular exercise sessions.

In addition MOPP provide a healthy two course lunch, advice on welfare issues, free hearing aid batteries, toenail cutting and other useful services.

Subsidised transport to and from the Village Hall is also available.

Jim Saphin, from MOPP said: “The project relies on the goodwill of organisations like the Round Table to help fund the work they do and, like many other local charities, has benefited from the money raised by Hastings Round Table at their annual Beer and Music Festival.

MOPP meets every Friday at Fairlight Village Hall between 10am - 2.30pm.

The Marsham Ward comprises of the villages of Fairlight, Pett, Guestling and Three Oaks together with Winchelsea Beach, which forms the coastal strip between Hastings and Rye.

There are over 1,500 people over 60 living in Fairlight, Guestling and Pett (out of a population 0f 3697) with over 300 living alone.

The 2001 census showed that Fairlight has the highest percentage of older people in England and Wales. Access to public transport in these villages is minimal says MOPP.