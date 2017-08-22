Rogue landlord fined £10,000

A rogue landlord has been fined £10,000 after he was prosecuted by Hastings Borough Council for failing to license a property.

The council says Philip Dempsey of Malden Road in Surrey failed to license a property at 156 Bohemia Road between October 26 2015 and June 19 of this year.

The property falls within one of the seven wards in the borough which are required to be licensed under the council’s selective licencing scheme introduced in 2016.

The council says Dempsey did not attend Hastings Magistrates Court on August 11, but was proven guilty in absence and fined £10,000 with £432 costs and a £170 victim surcharge.

Cllr Andy Batsford, lead member for housing said, “Our selective licensing scheme is designed to promote good tenancy practice in the private rented sector and to ensure that licenced properties have a positive impact on the area.

“We can protect tenants by improving living conditions, and landlord standards of management. We welcome the court’s decision which supports our work.”

For more information about the council’s selective licencing scheme visit: https://www.hastings.gov.uk/housing/improvement/selective_licensing_scheme/introduction/