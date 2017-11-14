Robsack remembers School creates amazing Poppy Day art display

Eve Martin, Vice Chair of Hastings and St Leonards Royal British Legion joined pupils at Robsack Primary for a recent assembly.

Eve spoke about the work of the RBL and the events over the weekend. Year 6 pupils had put together a PPT for the assembly.

She also viewed an art installation set-up in the hall for the day.

This is a fantastic collaboration between pupils from Nursery to Year 6 who have worked together to create poppies using various mediums for the central display.

The work of Wilfred Owen in spoken word and song played throughout the day and the hall was subtly lit to create a space for thought and reflection. Nursery and academy classes visited the display and parents and care