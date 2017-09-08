Roads closed after collision in Bexhill

The Sussex Air Ambulance team was called to a road collision in Bexhill at 9am this morning (Friday September 8).

Three people were injured - one seriously - in the incident on King Offa Way.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “One person with serious injuries has been airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital. A further two people with minor injuries have been take to the same hospital by road.”

The incident has led to the closure of the road in both directions from the London Road A260 junction up to the A2036 Hastings Road junction, police say.

Emergency services are still at the scene, according to police.