Rising Talent exhibit at Arts Forum

More than thirty young and emerging artists have submitted their work for the Rising Talent exhibition, opening at Hastings Art Forum’s gallery on July 25.

Now in its second year, Hastings Arts Forum’s Rising Talent initiative offers an opportunity to artists who have never exhibited in a professional gallery before.

Sally Meakins, head of exhibitions at the Forum, which is based at b38, Marina, St Leonards on Sea, says all artists starting out need an opportunity to show what they can do. “The exhibitions committee has been quite overwhelmed, not only by the quantity of responses received but by the quality and variety of the work,” she said. “I am really pleased as I think this will prove to be a stimulating exhibition, showcasing a wide variety of innovative work by new artists and we are excited to introduce these artists to a wider audience. We think that Rising Talent may offer something unique – the opportunity for young and emerging artists to exhibit in a commercial gallery space at no cost to themselves.”

The selection process is purely focused on the quality and potential of the artists’ work. No information about the artist or a CV were required.

Newly appointed patron, Antony Penrose, co-director of the Lee Miller Archive and The Penrose Collection, requested that his formal introduction to Forum members and supporters takes place at the The Rising Talent open evening Hastings Arts Forum, where members and art enthusiasts can meet the artists, on Friday July 28, 6.30-8.30pm. The Rising Talent exhibition runs from Tuesday, July 25 to Sunday, August 6.