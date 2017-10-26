Reward offered to find wanted Hastings man

A £500 reward has been offered by police for information leading to the arrest of 25-year-old Thomas Hyde.

Hyde is wanted on recall to prison after failing to conform with the terms of his licence, having been released following a 42-month sentence for possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs imposed in June 2015.

He is of no fixed address, but is local to Hastings and known to have contacts and associations with people in the area.

He is white, 5ft 11ins, of skinny build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and a pale complexion.

He has a very small cross tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone who has seen him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 482 of 27/09.

If anyone sees him, please dial 999 immediately.