Reward in search for St Leonards man

Police hunting a wanted man from St Leonards-on-Sea are now offering a £500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Taylor Clarke is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence, say Sussex Police.

The 19-year-old from Church Road, St Leonards, had been in prison for attempted burglary but since being released has not conformed to the conditions he was given.

A police spokesperson said, “It is believed he is still in the St Leonards area but there is a possibility he may have left to work in the West Country.

“Anyone who has seen Clarke or knows where he is, please contact police online here quoting serial 654 of 25/05.