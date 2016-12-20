Retrial over missing Hastings man’s murder

The jury was discharged in the trial of two people accused of murdering a Hastings man whose body is still missing yesterday (Monday, December 19).

Karl Bunster was last seen in Mann Street on December 17, 2015, with police making several appeals for information to help find the 37-year-old.

Ben Walton and Stacey McClymont both of Cowick Hill, Exeter, Devon, were charged with murdering him and have been standing trial at Croydon Crown Court.

Jurors were discharged on Monday following closing speeches and a retrial scheduled at the same court for June 21.

Walton, 48, was also charged with two counts of possession of a class B drug, possessing a stun gun and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

McClymont, 28, was also charged with one count of possession of a class B drug.

