Retired teacher scoops prizes on popular TV show

A retired St Leonards schoolteacher starred on ITV’s ‘Tipping Point’ and came away victorious.

Ross Settles, a former Sidley Cricket Club batsman, appeared on the show on Monday, April 24 and was lucky enough to win £3,700 and a luxury three-night mini-break in Paris.

“I am a great fan of the show and thought I would have a go. I saw on the internet that Tipping Point was looking for contestants, so I applied.

“I was invited to an audition in London, and was asked if I would like to appear on the show.

“From that stage on, I read through as many quiz books as I possibly could to prepare for the show, it was just like getting ready for an exam.”

Ross battled on despite his nerves and landed himself a spot in the final.

He added: “It was quite nerve-wracking – a bit like batting against Bexhill years ago!

“I was so lucky to get through to the final round, and to win such wonderful prizes. It was great fun and very interesting to see how the programme is made.”

Ross has decided to spend his winnings on a new camera to take photos of the beautiful Scottish Highlands, while away on a summer holiday that he plans to embark on with his winnings.

Ross added: “Friends and neighbours thought it exciting that someone from the area was on TV!”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.