Residents invited to community centre’s AGM

Local residents are invited to attend the Southwater Area Community Centre’s Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Friday, September 29, 11am.

The centre, which is a Registered Charity, is based at Stainsby Street, St Leonards. Chairman Paul Broadhurst encourages the local community to attend the AGM. “We are looking for possible new committee members and directors,” he said. “Nomination papers for positions on the Committee are available by calling the committee office on 01424 461414.

“Anyone with business to bring before the committee should write to the above address, with the details, at least seven days before the meeting. Everyone is welcome to attend. Please support your local community centre.”

Refreshments will be available. Visit: www.southwatercommunitycentre.org